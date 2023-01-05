SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYU traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,252. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $99.69 and a 1 year high of $127.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.53.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.