SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 3,090 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,198 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

F traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,734,048. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.