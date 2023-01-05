SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 428 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,087,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,669,000 after acquiring an additional 573,816 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,236,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,299 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,372,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,267,000 after purchasing an additional 334,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,161,000 after purchasing an additional 285,126 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $31.61. 3,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,625. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $41.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

