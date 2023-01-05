Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $51.58 on Thursday. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Silgan had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Silgan by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Silgan by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.