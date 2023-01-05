Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Lowered to $38.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 73.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $694.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.58. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $162.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 34.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after buying an additional 70,963 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 478.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $9,366,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

