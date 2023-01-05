Silvergate Capital (SI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Shares of SI stock traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,522,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,559,986. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $162.65. The company has a market cap of $694.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after purchasing an additional 322,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,709,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 48.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 687,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,503,000 after purchasing an additional 224,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 827,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,646,000 after acquiring an additional 186,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

