Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.30 million-$62.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.13 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.67 EPS.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 1.1 %

Simulations Plus stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.27 million, a PE ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

SLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,955,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,973,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,353,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Simulations Plus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

