SingularityNET 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.61 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $53.89 million and $1.61 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00039909 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019023 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00234054 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,035,625 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,147,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.0484728 USD and is up 4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,071,454.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

