SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Vincent P. Pangrazio Sells 701 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $73,633.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,100.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SiTime stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.68. 149,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,967. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $270.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.90.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
