SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. SMART Global updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.75 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $15.75 on Thursday. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $775.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $145,179.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,110.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 54,051 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SMART Global by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 101.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 199,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 151.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 38,463 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

