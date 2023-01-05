Smart Money Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Smart Money Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after buying an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.25 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.33.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.