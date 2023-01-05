Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,074.96

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,074.96 ($12.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,113.50 ($13.42). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,109.50 ($13.37), with a volume of 838,423 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,530 ($18.43) to GBX 1,500 ($18.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.87) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,408.60 ($16.97).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,075 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,075.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,489.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62.

In related news, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,170 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,063 ($12.81), for a total transaction of £12,437.10 ($14,984.46). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,557 shares of company stock valued at $33,411,327.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

