So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading Up 4.1%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 759,421 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 592,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

So-Young International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $159.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Institutional Trading of So-Young International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of So-Young International by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in So-Young International by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,403,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,300 shares in the last quarter. Matrix China Management III L.P. acquired a new position in So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,198,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.