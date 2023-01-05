Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $101.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

SQM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $115.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average is $94.01.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

