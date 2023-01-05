SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Cap Achieves $10.59 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $328,738.48 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005987 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001066 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

