Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.09. 154,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,427,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.82% and a negative net margin of 818.22%. On average, analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 189.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.