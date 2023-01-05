Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Update

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 9,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.7 %

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,886,776. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

