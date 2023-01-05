S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,433,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 10.6% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.43% of S&P Global worth $437,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $337.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.37 and a 200-day moving average of $342.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $463.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

