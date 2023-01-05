S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,647,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,770 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.49% of S&P Global worth $502,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 377,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,327,000 after purchasing an additional 74,536 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 12.6% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 112.9% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $341.62 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $463.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.