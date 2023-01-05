Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives C$20.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.56.

SDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at Spartan Delta

In other news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$276,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,261,955. In related news, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$597,300.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 595,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,037,580.72. Also, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$276,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,261,955.

Spartan Delta Stock Up 2.6 %

TSE:SDE opened at C$13.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$6.21 and a 1-year high of C$16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.88.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$1.03. The business had revenue of C$317.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 2.8599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

