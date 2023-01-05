SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 1,765 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.04. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.