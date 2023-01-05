SPC Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OKE opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $60.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.89%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

