SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Trading Up 0.7 %

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.17.

ETN stock opened at $158.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $172.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average of $145.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

