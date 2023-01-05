SPC Financial Inc. Has $12.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3,616.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 176,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 347.8% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $213.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $317.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

