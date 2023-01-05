SPC Financial Inc. Has $19.51 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $19,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $108.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.66. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $140.44.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.