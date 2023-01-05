SPC Financial Inc. Has $794,000 Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 80,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period.

Shares of JPIB stock opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52.

