SPC Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 196,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,537,000. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.52% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at $219,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IAK stock opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.14. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $77.94 and a 52 week high of $94.83.

