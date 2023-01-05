SPC Financial Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UNP opened at $209.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.75 and its 200-day moving average is $213.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.58.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

