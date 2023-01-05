SPC Financial Inc. Sells 5,970 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 985,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,437,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,192,504 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,227 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 60,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,540,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,610,000 after acquiring an additional 103,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.2% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $62.82. The stock has a market cap of $195.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile



Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

