SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 54,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 246,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 55,369 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $172.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

