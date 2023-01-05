SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) is Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660,553 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.3% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $274,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 239,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 30,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,247. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

