SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) is Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2023

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSBGet Rating) by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660,553 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.3% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $274,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 239,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 30,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,247. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.