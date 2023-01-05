SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,887 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $72.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

