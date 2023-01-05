SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Trading 1.5% Higher

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.31 and last traded at $53.15. Approximately 39,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 48,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

