Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 513,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 126,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 391,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,410 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of PSLV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 66,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.