SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 302 ($3.64).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSPG shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.61) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 320 ($3.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.49) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

SSP Group Price Performance

SSPG opened at GBX 243.80 ($2.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.86, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 307.60 ($3.71). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 220.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 223.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

