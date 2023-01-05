St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. 1,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on STBMY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded St Barbara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered St Barbara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get St Barbara alerts:

St Barbara Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68.

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.