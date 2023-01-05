Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Starbucks Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.46 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $114.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.99.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

