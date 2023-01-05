Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.
Starbucks Stock Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.46 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $114.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.99.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Starbucks
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
