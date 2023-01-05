Steem (STEEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.92 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $63.92 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000898 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,802.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000433 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00442167 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020937 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.92 or 0.00904127 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00109839 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001997 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.38 or 0.00603355 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005988 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00256668 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,742,897 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
