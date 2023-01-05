Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $8.44 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 5.9% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,990,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.86. 950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,077. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

