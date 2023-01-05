StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Otonomy Stock Performance
Otonomy stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Otonomy Company Profile
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otonomy (OTIC)
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
- Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.