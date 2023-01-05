StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Otonomy Stock Performance

Otonomy stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Otonomy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 466,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

