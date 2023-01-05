StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTICGet Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Otonomy Stock Performance

Otonomy stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 466,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

