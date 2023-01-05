StockNews.com Downgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Sell

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $239.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 124,869 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

