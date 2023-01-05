StockNews.com Downgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Sell

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.
ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $239.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
