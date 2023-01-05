STP Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $47.87 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $47.87 million and approximately $29.18 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STP has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00039881 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019010 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00233121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02755784 USD and is up 4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $10,378,291.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.