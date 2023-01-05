STP (STPT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.30 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. STP has a total market capitalization of $49.94 million and $8.30 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00037555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00041006 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005774 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019455 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00234177 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About STP

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02626627 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,884,881.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

