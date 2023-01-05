Strs Ohio Acquires 292,596 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,596 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.17% of Kroger worth $53,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 13.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Kroger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after buying an additional 60,647 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kroger by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

