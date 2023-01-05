Strs Ohio Acquires 64,953 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,953 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walmart were worth $150,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $47,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $387.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

