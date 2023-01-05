Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,305,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,168 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $96,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 191,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,205,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 178.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,647,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,131,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

