Strs Ohio Has $75.52 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equinix were worth $75,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.1% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equinix Stock Up 2.7 %

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $680.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.60. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $814.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $650.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.09%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.