Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $56,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 12,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $201.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.01. The company has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $259.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

