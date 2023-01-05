Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692,471 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 23,775 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $67,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $111.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $137.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.34.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

