Strs Ohio Sells 16,500 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 0.5% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Strs Ohio owned about 0.27% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $114,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $47,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.96.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,376.05 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,475.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,502.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

